The Bleeding Edge: 3/31/2025

There will be only one new event this week on the Bleeding Edge. The rest of the week will involve continuations of previously-reported performances as follows:
- Once again, New Voices will continue at Audium on Thursday, April 3, Friday, April 4, and Saturday, April 5 beginning at 8 p.m. For those that do not yet know, the venue is located at 1616 Bush Street. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m., and admission will be between $20 and $30.
- Elliot Sharp will give performances at the Center for New Music at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 3, and Friday, April 4.
- Old First Concerts will present the 21V choral ensemble at 8 p.m. on Friday, April 4.
- Ghost Ensemble will perform at The Lab at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 5.
The one remaining event is also a familiar one:
David Boyce playing his soprano saxophone (from the weekly BayImproviser Web page for Medicine for Nightmares)
Friday, April 4, Medicine for Nightmares, 7 p.m.: As usual reed player David Boyce will host his semi-regular Friday evening series entitled Other Dimensions in Sound. This week’s performance will be by Red Fast Luck. This is a duo with Boyce performing with percussionist PC Munoz. The venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. As always, there is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
