Solo Replaces Duo to Compensate for Illness

Pianist Vikingur Ólafsson (photograph by Markus Jans, courtesy of San Francisco Symphony)
Last night Davies Symphony Hall had been scheduled to present a “dynamic duo” recital by pianists Yuja Wang and Vikingur Ólafsson as part of the San Francisco Symphony Great Performers Series. Sadly, Wang was indisposed, leaving Ólafsson to prepare and deliver a solo performance at the last minute. His program consisted entirely of a single composition by Johann Sebastian Bach, the BWV 988 set of “Goldberg” variations. Some readers may recall that Deutsche Grammophon released an album of Ólafsson playing this major keyboard work in October of 2023, and his technique last night was as solid as it had been on his recording.
Sadly, solid technique tended to prevail over expressive interpretation. Those acquainted with Ólafsson’s recording know that he never shies away from rapid tempi. Last night came across as if he was primarily interested dialing the overall pace of the performance up to eleven. As a result, many of those cherished moments of intricacy in Bach’s counterpoint came across as little more than a blur. This may have been an impressive display of technique, but it certainly did not do the composer any favors!
Nevertheless, when it turned out that a duo recital had to transform into a solo, Ólafsson was prepared to take charge of the entire evening. Presenting BWV 988 solved the problem of coming up with a more diverse program at the last minute. Ironically, this was a “second time around” encounter for those of us that had listened to this music this past Tuesday night in Herbst Theatre; but I always enjoy opportunities to compare different interpretations of a single major keyboard composition. When the comparison involves two different generations of performers, it is all the more interesting!
