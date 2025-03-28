Center for New Music: April, 2025

Next month at the Center for New Music will be only a little bit busier than the current month. The extra offering that increased the number of programs for the month will be a second pancake event, which will take place in the evening, rather than at the usual noon hour. As most readers probably know by now, the venue is located at 55 Taylor Street, half a block north of the Golden Gate Theater, which is where Golden Gate Avenue meets Market Street. Each of the below dates is hyperlinked to an event page through which tickets may be purchased as follows:
Thursday, April 3, 7:30 p.m.: The month will begin with a solo performance by Elliott Sharp. His history is a prodigiously diverse one, but he has established himself as a leading pioneer in the use of fractal geometry, chaos theory, and genetics for approaches to musical composition and interaction. He will perform on a Harley Benton GuitarBass (eight strings) with electronic enhancements. His selections will be interleaved with readings from his upcoming book, Feedback: Translations From The IrRational.
Friday, April 4, 7:30 p.m.: Sharp will give a trio performance with pianist Brett Caron and Jordan Glenn on percussion. He has prepared a graphic score, which will be projected as a movie entitled ReGenerate. This will be visible to all three performers and will also allow opportunities for improvisation.
Saturday, April 12, noon: Following up on last month’s blunder, the next G|O|D|W|A|F|F|L|E|N|O|I|S|E|P|A|N|C|A|K|E|S event will offer the usual opportunity to enjoy vegan pancakes while listening to “bleeding edge” music. There will be five sets. These have the usual “bleeding edge” eccentricities in the names as follows:
- Zero Collective
- Fat Cog and Ram Daw (presumably the quartet of “Holland,” “Pereira,” “Cocoran,” and “Fritz”)
- Eric Glick Rieman
- the Human De-Selection and Realization Nature Group
- Earth Jerks
Friday, April 18, 7:30 p.m.: Presumably, the Earhart Trio takes its name from Amelia Earhart, the first female pilot to circumnavigate the world. The ensemble is a “traditional” piano trio, whose members are pianist Kumiko Uyeda, Kate Stenberg on violin, and cellist Mary Artmann. Full program details have not yet been announced. However, they plan to perform five piano trios by Franz Schubert, Dmitri Shostakovich, Astor Piazzolla, Lera Auerbach, and Bent Sørensen, respectively.
Poster design for the evening pancake event (from its Web page)
Thursday, April 24, 8 p.m.: This will be the “evening version” of the pancake event, given it own title: G|O|D|W|A|F|F|L|E|||||||NIGHT|||||||N|O|I|S|E||P|A|N|C|A|K|E|S. The food offerings will include Thai-styled corn fritters. Like the Saturday version, there will be five sets
- Magnetic Stripper
- Kurumi Kadoya
- Arelate Orchestra
- Aaron Oppenheim
- Shutter
Saturday, April 26, 8 p.m.: The Accidental Composers Collective consists of an instrumental trio (clarinet, violin, and cello) and a soprano. The vocalist is soprano Hailey Gutowski. Stephen Zielinski plays the clarinet, joined by Maki Ishii Sowash on violin, and cellist Victoria Ehrlich. The program will consist of the following premiere performances:
- Allan Crossman: soirtrios
- Alden Jenks: Tanka
- Vance Maverick: The Garden
- Davide Verotta: Nel Tardo Mezzo
- Shawne Workman
Sunday, April 27, 2 p.m.: The month will conclude with the next performance to be presented by the San Francisco Bay Area Chapter of the National Association of Composers/USA (NACUSA/SF). The performers for this program have not yet been identified. However, the works to be premiered will be as follows:
- John Bilotta: Songs for a Modern Child (soprano and piano)
- Allan Crossman: Five Various Songs (soprano and piano)
- James W. Cook: Episodes for Solo Violin
- Robert Fleisher: Five Songs from Carl Sandburg’s Prairie (soprano and piano)
- John Mackay Foray Numbers 3 and 11 (solo piano)
- Soheil Shirangi NAVAYE MAHZOON (solo piano)
- Davide Verotta (Lagrangian Point) (soprano and percussion)
(By way of an aside, as one holding both a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and an doctorate in applied mathematics, I must confess that intimations of the mathematics behind fluid dynamics rub me the wrong way!)
