Omni to Present Guitar Video of Schumann Works

Guitarist Tilman Hoppstock, who prepared the arrangements of the piano compositions by Robert Schumann performed on the video being discussed
Following up on its latest video release of Takashi Yoshimatsu’s Opus 15, his Digital Bird Suite, this past Wednesday, the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts will release its next OMNI on-Location video this coming Sunday. The program will present arrangements for two guitars of piano music by Robert Schumann. The selections will be taken for two of his collections, the Opus 6 Davidsbündlertänze and the Opus 68 Album for the Young. The performers will be Jesse Flowers and Tilman Hoppstock, who prepared the arrangements that they will present. Opus 6 will conclude the performance with a single except, “Wie aus der Ferne” (as if from afar), the penultimate work in the collection. This will be preceded by two selections from Opus 68: “Fremder Mann” (foreign man) and the first of the two “Winterzeit” (winter time) pieces.
As usual, the performance will be streamed through the Omni Foundation’s YouTube channel. The specific YouTube Web page for this program has already been created. Those that visit this page now will see that it will become available for viewing at 10 a.m. on Sunday, March 16. There is no charge for admission, which means that these performances are made possible only by the viewers’ donations. A Web page has been created for processing contributions, and any visits made prior to the streaming itself will be most welcome.
