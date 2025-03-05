Sunset Music and Arts: March, 2025

Things have been quiet at Sunset Music and Arts since the beginning of this year. Indeed, the Jazz in the Sunset project, which was scheduled to begin almost exactly a month ago, was cancelled even before the month of February began. As a result, the 2025 season, which will mark Sunset’s ten-year anniversary, will only get under way one week from this coming Saturday; and, as of this writing, that concert will be the only performance taking place this month.
The Sing Out Strong! vocalists (from the Sunset Music and Arts Web page for this performance)
The event will be the sixth annual performance by Sing Out Strong! This ensemble, directed by Ellaine Jerome and accompanied at the piano by Betty Fujimoto, will present a program of songs from Broadway, the great American songbook, folk music, and more. This is a “community” group (rather than professional), whose members come from all walks of life. They perform not only for the joy of making music but also because it helps maintain good health. The selections for this program will include “This Land is Your Land,” “Deep in the Heart of Texas,” “Old Cape Cod,” “When its Springtime in the Rockies,” “Rhode Island is Famous for You,” “Georgia,” “San Francisco,” and “One Voice.”
This performance will take place at 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 15. For those not familiar with this concert series, it takes place at the Incarnation Episcopal Church, which is located in the Sunset at 1750 29th Avenue. Admission will be free with a suggested donation of $20 per person.
