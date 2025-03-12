Chez Hanny to Host Three Composers

Johannes Wallmann and Dennis Mitcheltree
The second combo to perform at Chez Hanny this month will be a quartet, three of whose members are composers. The Mitcheltree/Wallmann Quartet is led jointly by saxophonist Dennis Mitcheltree with Johannes Wallman on piano; and both of them contribute to the “book” of original works for performance. However, the bass player (both upright and electric), Will Lyle, is also a composer. As a result, the only quartet member that is not a contributing composer is drummer Andy Sanesi. The program will preview selections from Holding Space, the latest album to be recorded by Mitcheltree and Wallmann.
As always, Chez Hanny is located at 1300 Silver Avenue; and the performance takes place in the downstairs rumpus room. It will begin at 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 23. Admission will be $25, payable by check or cash. Because Jazz Chez Hanny is now a 501(c)(3) public charity, tax-deductible donations will also be accepted.
There will be two sets separated by a potluck break. As a result, all who plan to attend should bring food and/or drink to share. Seating is first come, first served, meaning that reservations are strongly recommended. They may be placed through an electronic mail address: jazz@chezhanny.com. Mail messages received after noon on the day of a performance are unlikely to be seen until after the show is over, and cancellations should be given at least 24 hours advance notice. Finally, volunteer efforts for cleaning up after the show and moving furniture to accommodate both players and listeners are always appreciated.
