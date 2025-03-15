Mary Shelley Goes to the Ballet?

Frankenstein confronts the creature he has created (screenshot from the video on the SFB Web page for this production)
The next production for the 2025 Repertory season of the San Francisco Ballet (SFB) will begin in a little less than a week’s time. Like its predecessor Raymonda, Frankenstein will be a full-length ballet. Choreographed by Liam Scarlett with music by Lowell Liebermann, this production was given its world premiere by the Royal Ballet on May 6, 2016; and it was first performed by SFB on February 17, 2017. The performance is in three acts with two intermissions and an estimated total runtime of two hours and 47 minutes. As usual, the SFB Orchestra will be led by Music Director & Principal Conductor Martin West. Also as usual, there will be multiple casting; and a Web page has been created to provide hyperlinks for the casting details of each of the seven performances.
The full list of performance dates and times is as follows:
- Thursday, March 20, 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, March 21, 8 p.m.
- Saturday, March 22, 2 p.m.
- Saturday, March 22, 8 p.m.
- Sunday, March 23, 2 p.m.
- Tuesday, March 25, 7:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, March 26, 7:30 p.m.
All performances will take place in the War Memorial Opera House, which is on the northwest corner of Van Ness Avenue and Grove Street (across Grove from Davies Symphony Hall). A single Web page has been created for purchasing tickets for all of the above dates and times. Tickets may also be purchased at the Box Office in the outer lobby of the Opera House or by calling 415-865-2000. The Box Office is open for ticket sales Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
