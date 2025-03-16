Two World Premieres Coming to Earplay Concert

Composer Brien Henderson (from the Earplay Web page for the concert at which his music will be premiered)
Following up on the two concerts it present last month (the second in the Dandelion Chocolate factory), Earplay will return to Noe Valley for its next offering. As usual, the emphasis will be on premiere performances enabled through commissions. As a result, the last two of the five compositions to be performed will be world premieres enabled through Earplay commissions. The first of these is “Communion,” a duo for flute and viola by Brien Henderson. This will be followed by a sextet by Andrew Conklin entitled “40 Feels.” Instrumentation will be alto flute doubling on piccolo, B-flat clarinet doubling on bass clarinet, piano, violin, viola, and cello.
There will also be a visit to an earlier (1989) commissioned work, Ursula Mamlock’s “Rhapsody.” This will be preceded by the other premiere on the program, the first West Coast performance of Kate Soper’s “Underneath,” composed in 2021 for solo cello. The program will begin with “undiluted days,” a piano trio composed by Jeffrey Mumford in 2000, which he revised in 2013.
This performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, March 24. As most readers probably know by now, the venue will be Noe Valley Ministry, which is located at 1021 Sanchez Street, between 23rd Street and Elizabeth Street. As usual, there will be a pre-concert talk at 6:45 p.m. General admission will be $32 with a $10 rate for students. They may be purchased online through a ThunderTix Web page. The concert will also be live-streamed through YouTube. Earplay has its own YouTube Web site, and a hyperlink will be made available shortly before the concert begins.
No comments:
Post a Comment