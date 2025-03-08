LCCE to Partner with SFCM this Coming Friday

Banner design for Arcade Live! from the SFCM event page
This coming Friday will see an imaginative (and probably adventurous) partnership between the Left Coast Chamber Ensemble (LCCE) and the Technology and Applied Composition program at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music (SFCM). The event will involve the streaming of a special broadcast performance of Arcade Live! The program will consist of student arrangements of classical masterpieces, which will be performed alongside iconic video game soundtracks.
There will be a total of twelve selections, most of which will present those student arrangements. The one “original” work on the program will be “Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune,” a two-movement work by composer Greg Edmonson. This will be performed by Stacey Palinka on flute, clarinetist Jerome Simas, Chase Spruill on violin, cellist Leighton Fong, and Alison Lee on piano. Compositions will be inspired by not only video games such as The Legend of Zelda but also comic books, such as Star Wars: The Old Republic. There will also be arrangements of “classics,” such as Alecya Mitchell’s quintet arrangement of Johann Sebastian Bach’s BWV 565 toccata-fugue coupling in D minor, performed by that same quintet cited above.
The event itself will be a live viewing party, which will take place in the Cha Chi Ming Recital Hall, beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 14. This is located on the first floor of the Bowes Center building at 200 Van Ness Avenue (across the street from Davies Symphony Hall). The SFCM event page provides a hyperlink for reserving a seat, along with a second hyperlink for livestream viewing. In all likelihood, this event will be “something completely different” for both LCCE and SFCM!
No comments:
Post a Comment