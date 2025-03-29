JIVE to Celebrate First Anniversary for Passover

JIVE performers Aryeh Nussbaum Cohen, Simon Barrad, Elizabeth Castro Greenberg, and Ronny Michael Greenberg (courtesy of JIVE)
Almost exactly a year ago, JIVE - Jewish Innovative Voices & Experiences was launched as a concert series. The founders were pianist Ronny Michael Greenberg, countertenor Aryeh Nussbaum Cohen, and baritone Simon Barrad. As was the case last year, the season will begin with the celebration of Passover. Once again, the founders will be joined in their performance by violinist Elizabeth Castro Greenberg.
The Passover story will be presented through a multi-genre program of Yiddish songs, traditional Ladino music, jazz, operetta, and music from the films Prince of Egypt and Frozen (“Let Us Go”). The program will also include arrangements and compositions by Flory Jagoda, Ernest Bloch, Leslie Adams, Erwin Schulhoff, Joseph Beer, Simon & Garfunkel, and Bonnie Tyler. As might be expected, the music will be enhanced with wine and traditional foods, as well as cocktails appropriate for the holiday.
Once again, the performance will take place at The Century Club of California, which is located at 1355 Franklin Street, between Post Street and Sutter Street. It will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 9. General admission will be $100. However, for parties of four or more, admission will be $75 per person. Those aged 30 and under may purchase tickets for $65. Tickets may be purchased through an Eventbrite event page.
