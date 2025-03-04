The Bleeding Edge: 3/4/2025

Almost all of this week’s events have already been reported as follows:
- Center for New Music: evening programs on Thursday, March 6, and Friday, March 7, and the monthly G|O|D|W|A|F|F|L|E|N|O|I|S|E|P|A|N|C|A|K|E|S event on Saturday, March 8
- Audium: three more performances of the fourth installment in the New Voices series on Thursday, March 6, Friday, March 7, and Saturday, March 8
- Outsound Presents: the monthly SIMM Series concert at the Musicians Union on Sunday, March 9
That leaves only two remaining events. One of them is a “usual suspect, while the other involves a venue that has not hosted a Bleeding Edge program since September of 2023. Specifics are as follows:
Poster for the Exploratorium event
Thursday, March 6, 6:00 p.m., Exploratorium: After Dark: Play of Light is a program presented jointly by Shapeshifters Cinema and the Do-Over Music Series. As might be expected, this will involve a collaborative approach to the interplay of improvised music and visuals. The latter will be an abstract projection collage of film loops, slides, and Lumia Stream created by Ellie Vanderlip, Kathleen Quillian and Gilbert Guerrero. The performing musicians will be keyboardist Evelyn Davis, Jon Arkin on both drums and electronics, cellist Marissa Deitz, Lisa Mezzacappa on bass, and drummer Jordan Glenn. There will be no charge beyond the fee for entering the Exploratorium, which is located at Pier 15 on the Embarcadero, across from the intersection with Green Street.
Friday, March 7, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares: This week’s Other Dimensions in Sound program will present two sets. MICHAEL P. DAWSON (caps preferred) will open with a solo flute performance enhanced by electronics. This will be followed by a quartet of “usual suspects.” Bruce Ackley will play a variety of woodwind instruments, complemented by Darren Johnston on trumpet. David Michalak is describing his percussion work as “Skatch ’n Steel.” (As in the past, he will be playing steel guitar and the skatch instruments invented by the late Tom Nunn.) The “continuo” for this quartet will be provided by Ben Davis on cello. As always, the venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. There is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
