SFP: Tetzlaff Quartet Cancels US Tour

Tetzlaff Quartet members Tanja Tetzlaff, Hanna Weinmeister, Elisabeth Kufferath, and Christian Tetzlaff (from their SFP Web page)
Yesterday San Francisco Performances (SFP) announced that the Tetzlaff Quartet had cancelled their planned tour of the United States. Some readers may recall that they were scheduled to visit Herbst Theatre this month on March 21 as part of this season’s SFP Chamber Series. The reason given for the cancellation was “concerns over Trump administration policies.” Enough said?
