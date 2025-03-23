SFCM Highlights: April, 2025

Following up on this month’s “sparse” number of highlighted events at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music (SFCM), next month will be a veritable cornucopia. The performances will feature visiting artists performing with both students and faculty. As always, the following summaries will include hyperlinks for the respective dates, which may be visited for further information and ticket purchases.
Wednesday, April 2, 7:30 p.m.: The month will begin with the next side-by-side performance. SFCM brass students will perform with the members of the American Brass Quintet. This ensemble was founded in 1960 and distinguishes itself by providing the bass line with a bass trombone, rather than a tuba. That instrument is currently performed by John Rojak. The other members of the quintet are trumpeters Kevin Cobb and Brandon Ridenour, Eric Reed on French horn, and tenor trombonist Hillary Simms. Further details have not yet been announced.
Composer Gabriela Lena Frank (from her SFCM event page)
Friday, April 4, 7:30 p.m.: Conductor Nicole Paiement will lead the New Music Ensemble in a concert that will culminate the residency of composer Gabriela Lena Frank. Her visit was enabled by the Andrew W. Imbrie Visiting Chair in Composition. The program will also feature recently completed works by students in the Composition department.
Saturday, April 5, 7:30 p.m.: Awadagin Pratt will conduct the SFCM Chamber Orchestra and also perform as piano soloist in the concluding selection on the program, Ludwig van Beethoven’s Opus 15 (first) piano concerto in C major. This will be preceded by Beethoven’s Opus 84 “Egmont Overture.” Edwin Outwater will conduct the first half of the program, which will begin with John Adams’ “Chamber Symphony,” followed by Joseph Haydn’s Hoboken I/39 symphony in G minor.
Tuesday, April 8, 7:30 p.m.: This month visitors to Chamber Music Tuesday will be local. The Telegraph Quartet was formed in 2013 and has previously been an SFCM Ensemble-in-Residence. (I did not encounter them until October of 2014, when they gave their first master class at SFCM.) The members are still the founders: violinists Joseph Maile and Eric Chin, Pei-Ling Lin on viola, and cellist Jeremiah Shaw. The second half of the program will be devoted to George Rochberg’s third string quartet. The first half will be Czech, beginning with the string quartet version of Cypresses, twelve of the eighteen love songs that Antonín Dvořák had originally composed for solo voice and piano. This will be followed by Josef Suk’s Opus 8 piano quintet in G minor, for which the pianist has not yet been named.
Saturday, April 12, 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, April 3, 2 p.m.: The SFCM Historical Performance program will present two performances of George Frideric Handel’s HWV 31 opera Orlando. Director Corey Jamason will conduct. He will be assisted by two other directors, instrumentalist Elisabeth Reed and Marcie Stapp, who will also serve as diction coach.
Thursday, April 24, 6 p.m.: The highlight events for this month will conclude with the next performance by students in the Technology and Applied Composition program. This will be a partnership with SFFILM, which will be hosting the 68th Annual San Francisco International Film Festival. Details have not been finalized; but, presumably, live music will be provided for the film screenings.
