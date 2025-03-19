Johan Dalene to Make his SFP Debut This Month

Violinist Johan Dalene (photograph by Mats Bäcker, courtesy of SFP)
Swedish-Norwegian violinist Johan Dalene made his San Francisco debut at the end of January of 2023, when he was selected as one of the chamber music soloists for the Shenson Spotlight Series presented by the San Francisco Symphony. At the end of this month, he will return to San Francisco, again with his accompanist Sahun Sam Hong and the piano. This time his recital will be presented by San Francisco Performances (SFP).
Once again, Dalene will frame his program with two sonatas. His Shenson recital began with Edvard Grieg’s Opus 45 (third) violin sonata in C minor; so, for his return, he will conclude the program with Grieg’s Opus 13 (second) sonata in G major, composed about twenty years earlier in 1867. The program will begin with Robert Schumann’s first sonata in A minor, his Opus 105, composed over a decade earlier in 1851. At the center of this nineteenth-century “framework” will be Maurice Ravel’s “Tzigane,” which was first performed in 1924 (and was most recently performed here earlier this month as Midori’s encore). It will be both preceded and followed by much later twentieth-century compositions. The selection in the first half of the program will be Einojuhani Rautavaara’s “Notturno e Danza,” composed in 1993; and the Grieg sonata will be preceded by Witold Lutosławski’s 1984 partita.
This program will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 28. Ticket prices are $70 (premium Orchestra and front and center Dress Circle), $60 (remainder of Orchestra, all Side Boxes, and center rear Dress Circle), and $50 (remaining Dress Circle and Balcony). As always, they may be purchased through an SFP secure Web page. The venue will be Herbst Theatre, whose entrance is the main entrance to the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue, located on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. The venue is excellent for public transportation, since that corner has Muni bus stops for both north-south and east-west travel.
