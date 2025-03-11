Chanticleer to Explore Indian Music

Banner for the Web page with the details of Chanticleer’s remaining programs for its 47th season
The next San Francisco performance by the Chanticleer vocalists will take place one week from this coming Saturday. The title of the program is Choodandi, inspired by “Chudandi Saaru,” a Telugu song composed by Vedala Hemachandra, who also wrote the lyrics. The selections will explore how different aspects of classical Indian music have changed and evolved. The event will be curated by Chanticleer tenor Vineel Garisa Mahal.
The San Francisco performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 22, and will probably run for about two hours. The venue will be the Caroline H. Hume Concert Hall of the San Francisco Conservatory of Music. This is located on the ground floor of the Conservatory building at 50 Oak Street, a short walk from the Market Street stations for both BART and Muni. Ticket prices will be $71 for Premiere seating, $61 for Preferred seating, and $30 for general admission. All tickets are being sold online by City Box Office. Tickets can also be purchased by calling City Box Office at 415-392-4400.
