The Bleeding Edge: 3/17/2025

This week the new events only slightly exceed those that have already been reported. Once again, New Voices will continue at Audium on Thursday, March 20, Friday, March 21, and Saturday, March 22, beginning at 8 p.m. For those that do not yet know, the venue is located at 1616 Bush Street. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m., and admission will be between $20 and $30. Similarly, there will be performances on the same three days at The Lab. Also, The Birthday Concert for Aerocade Music has already been reported on this month’s schedule for the Center for New Music. The remaining events for this week are as follows:
Tuesday, March 18, Make-Out Room, 7 p.m.: This month’s Jazz at the Make-Out Room will be divided between two sets, both of which will be performed by trios. The members of the KBG trio are (in order of the spelling) Kasey Knudsen on alto saxophone, vocalist Lorin Benedict, and Ben Goldberg on clarinet. They will be followed by a second trio, which calls itself Flatways. The members are percussionist Jordan Glenn, Matt Robidoux on synthesizer, and Sudhu Tewari, who usually performs on home-made instruments. As regular readers probably know by now, the Make-Out Room is located in the Mission at 3225 22nd Street. Doors will open at 6 p.m. There is no cover charge, so donations will be accepted and appreciated.
Thursday, March 20, Bird & Beckett Books and Records, 7:30 p.m.: The life and work of composer Pauline Oliveros will be celebrated with performances by the Cornelius Cardew Choir, the Thingamajigs Ensemble, and Pet the Tiger. The event will also mark the release of a new book, which has compiled text scores inspired by her approach to “deep listening.” Oliveros’ works included “sonic meditations,” in which the audience will be encouraged to participate.
For those that do not already know, the venue is located in Glen Park at 653 Chenery Street, a short walk from the Glen Park station that serves both BART and Muni. Given the limited space of the venue, reservations are necessary and can be made by calling 415-586-3733. The phone will be answered during regular store hours, which are between noon and 6 p.m. on Tuesday through Sunday. This performance will probably be live-streamed through hyperlinks to Facebook and YouTube on the Bird & Beckett Web page while the show is in progress.
Friday, March 21, Medicine for Nightmares, 7 p.m.: As usual reed player David Boyce will host his semi-regular Friday evening series entitled Other Dimensions in Sound. This week Boyce will share his reed work with Ru (about whom no information has been provided). The venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. As always, there is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
Saturday, March 22, Mr. Tipple’s Jazz Club, 6 p.m. and 7:20 p.m.: As was the case last week, Bleeding Edge jazz will come to Mr. Tipple’s. This week’s performance will be Brass Tonic, led by Bay Area trumpeter and composer Sarah Wilson. Her combo is a sextet, whose other front line players are Kasey Knudsen on alto saxophone and trombonist Mara Fox. Rhythm will be provided by guitarist John Schott, Lisa Mezzacappa on bass, and drummer Jason Levis. They will celebrate Women’s History Month with a memorial concert to honor jazz composer and pianist Geri Allen. They will perform new works commissioned by the Musical Grant Program managed by Intermusic SF. The venue is located in the Civic Center at 39 Fell Street. Both food and drink are served.
Sunday, March 23, 4 p.m., San Francisco Conservatory of Music: The Del Sol String Quartet will present a program entitled The Resonance Between. This was created by Indian composers Alam Khan and Arjun K. Verma with the intention of blending (in their words) “the resonant splendor of the Indian Classical tradition and Western Classical harmony.” Western composer Jack Perla will also contribute. The performance will take place in the Caroline H. Hume Concert Hall, which is located at 50 Oak Street.
“Poster” for DEAD NOISE STATION (from its BayImproviser Web page)
Sunday, March 23, 7 p.m., DEAD NOISE STATION: This will be a four-set evening of performances by Ava Koohbor, Matt Robidoux, AC DMND, and LUCIE R. Absolutely no information has been provided about this venue other than its address at 3370 19th Street and the above “poster” image. The venue is located in the Mission, between Mission Street and Capp Street.
