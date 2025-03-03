Choices for March 14, 2025

Many readers probably know by now that this coming weekend will be a busy one; and hard choices may have to be made for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. As of this writing, the following weekend will not be as hectic. Nevertheless, there will be two events on Friday evening (March 14), both beginning at 7:30 p.m. These are decidedly contrasting, but both definitely deserve consideration. The venues for those events are as follows:
Herbst Theatre: This will be the fifth visit of the Pavel Haas Quartet to San Francisco Performances. The members of the ensemble are violinists Veronika Jarůšková and Marek Zwiebel, Šimon Truszka on viola, and cellist Peter Jarůšek. Their program will consist of quartets by two major nineteenth-century composers. The program will begin with Antonín Dvořák’s Opus 61 quartet in C major. The intermission will be followed by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Opus 30 (third) quartet in E-flat major.
Tickets are on sale for $85 for premium seating in the Orchestra, the Side Boxes, and the front and center of the Dress Circle, $75 for the center rear of the Dress Circle and the remainder of the Orchestra, and $65 for the remainder of the Dress Circle and the Balcony in Herbst Theatre, which is located at 401 Van Ness Avenue. They may be purchased online through an SFP Web page. They may also be placed by calling the SFP box office at 415-677-0325, which is open for receiving calls between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Further information is available by calling 415-392-2545.
The Bucket List Trio of Andy Meyerson, Mark Applebaum, and Travis Andrews (from the Eventbrite Web page for their coming performance)
Roar Shack: Bucket List is a trio formed by The Living Earth Show duo of guitarist Travis Andrews and drummer Andy Meyerson performing with pianist (and Professor of Music Theory and Composition at Stanford University) Mark Applebaum, who will serve as leader. This will be their world premiere performance. Their repertoire combines the traditions of new complexity, experimental electronic music, ensemble game pieces, minimalism, funk, and jazz, with theatric and video elements.
Admission to this event will be by donation. The Eventbrite Web page allows for “Pay What You Can” purchase with a recommended rate between $1 and $100. The venue is located in SoMa at 34 Seventh Street. The entry is through a secret side door on Odd Fellows Way, which is called Stevenson Street on the other side of Seventh. The performance will last for one hour, followed by a one-hour “Postshow hang.”
