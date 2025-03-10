The Bleeding Edge: 3/10/2025

Almost all of this week’s events are new. The only exceptions will be the next round of performances of the fourth installment in the series entitled New Voices. These will continue at Audium on Thursday, March 13, Friday, March 14, and Saturday, March 15, beginning at 8 p.m. For those that do not yet know, the venue is located at 1616 Bush Street. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m., and admission will be between $20 and $30. There will also be four new events this week as follows:
Thursday, March 13, Dharma Collective, 7 p.m.: This will be a visit from Seattle by the Tiptons Saxophone Quartet & Drums. All but two of the quartet players perform on multiple instruments and add vocals. They are leader Amy Denio (alto saxophone and clarinet) and co-leader Jessica Lurie (soprano, alto, and tenor saxophone). The other two also provide vocals but play only a single instrument: tenor saxophonist Sue Orfield and Tina Richerson on baritone saxophone. Rhythm is provided by Rick Wabblies on drums and other percussion. The venue is located in the Mission at 2929 24th Street. The suggested donation for admission will be $20.
Friday, March 14, Mr. Tipple’s Jazz Club, 6 p.m. and 7:20 p.m.: The Lisa Mezzacappa Quartet will perform two sets. Mezzacappa will lead from her bass. She will be joined by Aaron Bennett on tenor saxophone, vibraphonist Mark Clifford, and Eric Garland on drums. The venue is located in the Civic Center at 39 Fell Street. Both food and drink are served.
Friday, March 14, Medicine for Nightmares, 7 p.m.: As usual reed player David Boyce will host his semi-regular Friday evening series entitled Other Dimensions in Sound. This week the performance will be a three-set evening. Boyce himself will play his reed instruments along with the Grex duo of guitarist Karl Evangelista and keyboardist Rei Scampavia (both also contributing vocals and drum work). Saxophonist Francis Wong will perform a duo set with William Roper on tuba. The final set will be led by woodwind player Vinny Golia, performing with guitarist Steuart Liebig and Nathan Hubbard, whose percussion work often includes instruments of his own invention. The venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. As always, there is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
Billy Gomberg working with his electronic gear (from his Discogs Web page)
Saturday, March 15, The Lab, 8:30 p.m.: This will be a visit from Tokyo by sound artist Chihei Hatakeyama, whose “primary instrument” is his laptop. He uses it to create memory-evoking soundscapes based on recordings of acoustic instruments such as guitars, vibraphone, and piano. The program will begin with a solo set by Billy Gomberg, whose primary instrument is bass guitar but who also performs with French horn, synthesizers, and other electronic sources.
No comments:
Post a Comment