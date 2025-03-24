The Bleeding Edge: 3/24/2025

This will be a relatively busy week, but only two of the events have not yet been reported. Once again, New Voices will continue at Audium on Thursday, March 27, Friday, March 28, and Saturday, March 29, beginning at 8 p.m. For those that do not yet know, the venue is located at 1616 Bush Street. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m., and admission will be between $20 and $30. In addition, the following events have already been announced on this site:
- The Earplay Undiluted program at the Noe Valley Ministry on Monday, March 24, at 7:30 p.m.
- Two concerts at the Lab:
- MSHR and Shatter Pattern on Thursday, March 27, at 8:30 p.m.
- Zachary James Watkins on Sunday, March 30, at 6 p.m.
- Another final concert of the month at the Center for New Music on Friday, March 28, at 8 p.m.
That leaves only three other events for the week, all of which will take place at familiar venues as follows:
Friday, March 28, Medicine for Nightmares, 7 p.m.: As usual reed player David Boyce will host his semi-regular Friday evening series entitled Other Dimensions in Sound. This week’s performance will be by Monolith Majestic. Once again, curator David Boyce has not revealed any further specific information. The venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. As always, there is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
Saturday, March 29, Mr. Tipple’s Jazz Club, 6 p.m. and 7:25 p.m.: Once again, Mr. Tipple’s will present an evening of “bleeding edge” jazz. Saxophonist Kasey Knudsen will lead a quintet performance. She will be joined on the front line by trumpeter Henry Huang. Rhythm will be provided by pianist Dahveed Behroozi, John Wiitala on bass, and drummer Jon Arkin. For those that do not already know, the venue is located in the Civic Center at 39 Fell Street. Both food and drink are served.
Beth Custer with her bass clarinet (from the Bay Improviser event page for her performance this week)
Saturday, March 29, 7:30 p.m., The Red Poppy Art House: This seems to be the first time that the Poppy has made a “bleeding edge” appearance since this past September! It will host the Katchapuri Trio, which calls itself a Chamber Jazz Trio. The instrumentalists are guitarist David James, Jess Ivry on cello, and clarinetist Beth Custer, all of whom will also provide vocals. They will perform original songs, instrumentals, and arrangements of the music of Chick Corea, Julius Hemphill, and Kurt Weill. Doors will open at 7 p.m. Tickets may be purchased in advance through an Eventbrite Web page for $25 for $30. General admission at the door will be $30 with a $25 rate for students and seniors. The Poppy is located at 2698 Folsom Street, which is on the northwest corner of 23rd Street.
