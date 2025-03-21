Next Omni “Guitar Recital” to Feature Lute

Thomas Dunford with his lute (from the SFP Web page for his recital)
The next recital in the Guitar Series presented by San Francisco Performances (SFP) and the Dynamite Guitars concert season, presented by the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts, will shift attention to another member of the plucked-string family. Lutenist Thomas Dunford will make his SFP debut. He will begin the program with six compositions by John Dowland, and he will conclude with two selections from Il libro di intavolature per liuto. The first of these is a toccata (the sixth) by Giovanni Girolamo Kapsperger, from the first book in the collection, followed by the “Calata alla Spagnola” (based on a popular tune) by Joan Ambrosio Dalza, included in the fourth book. Between these “bookends” will be a series of arrangements by Dunford of compositions by Erik Satie, Marin Marais, and Johann Sebastian Bach.
This performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. one week from tomorrow on Saturday, March 29. The venue will be St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, which is at 1111 O’Farrell Street, just west of the corner of Franklin Street. Admission will be $65 for all available seating. Those wishing to purchase tickets online should be informed that the hyperlink on the Omni event page leads to the SFP event page.
