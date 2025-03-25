SFS 2025–26: Works by Living Composers

As was announced on this site this past Thursday, this article will be the first of six to account for works that will be performed by the San Francisco Symphony (SFS) for the Orchestral Series of the 2025–26 season. This process will begin with the “Works by Living Composers” category. Rather than order those composers alphabetically, I shall order their respective appearance chronologically as follows:
- September 12: The Opening Gala will feature John Adams’ “Short Ride in a Fast Machine.”
- September 18–20: “The Block” by Carlos Simon
- October 3–5: “Market Street, 1920s” by Timothy Higgins
- November 20 and 22: the second nonet scored for string orchestra by Olli Mustonen
- April 17–19: “The Space Between Stars” by Ella Macens
- May 29–30: “Shift” by Jimmy López
- January 22–24: “The Rapids of Life” by Outi Tarkiainen
- May 22–24: a new work yet to be given a title by Tyler Taylor
- June 12–14: “Zhiân” by Imam Habibi
- June 25–27: “Flammenschrift” by Guillaume Connesson
SFS Principal Trombone Timothy Higgins
It is probably worth singling out two of these composers. Taylor is the winner of the 2024 Emerging Black Composers Project. Higgins, on the other hand, is probably best known and the SFS Principal Trombone. He had previously given the world premiere of his own trombone concerto; and in the new season he will be the soloist in “Shift,” which is also a trombone concerto.
It should go without saying that all of these performances will take place in Davies Symphony Hall, which is located at 201 Van Ness Avenue and fills an entire city block. The other boundaries are Grove Street (north), Hayes Street (south), and Franklin Street (west). The main entrance (which is also the entrance to the Box Office) is on Grove Street, roughly halfway down the block. Tickets will go on sale on July 19, after which they should be available for purchase online, by calling 415-503-5351, or by visiting the Box Office in the Davies lobby.
