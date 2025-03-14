David Oistrakh on Warner: the Third DVD

One final DVD remains to conclude this account of the full content of the Warner Remastered Edition box set collection of recordings of performances by Russian violinist David Oistrakh. The first two were devoted to of filmed accounts of Oistrakh performances curated by Bruno Monsaingeon. The third is devoted entirely to Monsaingeon’s film, David Oistrakh, Artist of the People?
That question mark serves as an acknowledgement that, while Oistrakh was one of the leading virtuosos of the twentieth century, he was also a loyal citizen of the Soviet Union. Monsaingeon goes to great lengths to skirt around any Soviet influences; and, as a result, there are no clues to what Oistrakh’s own opinions on the matter were. This was no surprise. The best way to be a loyal Soviet was to keep your mouth shut. All that mattered to Oistrakh was that he could express himself through his violin.
The sleeve for the DVD describes the film as tracing “the artistic and human portrait of this radiant, war[m]-hearted [the misprint on the sleeve may be taken by some as a reflection on Soviet influences!] man, a portrait, of this altogether tremendous violinist.” While Oistrakh probably deserves those superlatives, the film does not dive very deeply into his personality. This is no surprise. One did not maintain Soviet loyalty by allowing one’s real opinions or personal tastes to surface!
David Oistrakh rehearsing the orchestra that will accompany his performance of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s K. 218 (fourth) violin concerto (screen shot from the YouTube video of the film being discussed)
Personally, I did not find that this film added very much to my appreciation of Oistrakh. Watching him engaged in different stages of work is definitely interesting, particularly when he is rehearsing the ensemble that will accompany him in a concerto performance.. Footage of how he experienced different foreign settings, on the other had, was a bit disturbing. Wherever he happened to be, there was always a question of how many pairs of eyes were tracking him. As a result, there were more than a few cringe-inducing moments in Monsaingeon’s footage; and, as a result, I would rather listen to Oistrakh than look at any of his activities once he leaves the stage.
