Philharmonia Baroque to Present a Suite Program

The Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra (PBO) will conclude its 2024/25 season with a program led by the final candidate for the next Music Director. Avi Stein is currently Associate Organist and Chorus Master for Trinity Wall Street and Artistic Director of the Helicon Foundation. The title of the program is Tout de Suite; and it will conclude (appropriately enough) with a “Suite du théâtre,” consisting of instrumental excerpts from music that Jean-Philippe Rameau composed for staged performances of Naïs, Dardanus, Les Boréades, and Les Indes galantes. The program will begin with a dance suite composed by Jean-Féry Rebel in 1715 entitled Les Caractères de la danse. PBO will play an arrangement of this music (presumably for a larger ensemble than Rebel had in mind) by Johann Georg Pisendel. The first half of the program will then conclude with Johann Sebastian Bach’s BWV 1068 (third) orchestral suite in D major. The intermission will be followed by a concerto grosso by George Frideric Handel, the tenth in his Opus 6 collection.
Avi Stein (courtesy of The Juilliard School)
This program will be conducted by the final candidate for the new PBO Music Director, Avi Stein. As usual, the performance will take place in Herbst Theater, located at 401 Van Ness Avenue on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 10. Ticket prices range from $40 to $132. They may be purchased through a City Box Office Web page, which includes a diagram showing where seats are still available.
