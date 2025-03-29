New Pentatone Album from Tamara Stefanovich

Tamara Stefanovich on the cover of her latest album (from its Amazon.com Web page)
According to my records, my last encounter with Tamara Stefanovich took place in June of 2017 when I wrote about her contribution to the Complete Works for Ensemble and Choir album of music by György Kurtág. Her latest recording is a solo piano album entitled Organized Delirium. It will be released this coming Friday, but the preceding hyperlink can be used to place pre-orders through Amazon.com. It is a collection of five solo piano sonatas, each by a different composer. Only the last of those composers, Domenico Scarlatti, is not from the twentieth century. The “order of appearance” of the other four composers is:
- Pierre Boulez
- Hanns Eisler
- Béla Bartók
- Dmitri Shostakovich
Boulez is represented by his second piano sonata in four movements. A photograph in the booklet suggests that Stefanovich consulted him in preparing to make her recording. Boulez was, of course, a master of abstraction unto an extreme; but he was also a stickler for expressive performance. My guess is that he coached her in bringing expressiveness to her performance. Nevertheless, expression tends to be in the ear of the listener; and I suspect that many well-intentioned listeners may find themselves overwhelmed by the abstractions, rather than the expressiveness.
In that context, the other three twentieth-century selections will almost definitely come across as highly accessible. The one I know the best is the Bartók sonata, which I have often enjoyed in the past. My guess is that the final Scarlatti track was included as an “exclamation point” for the entire album, but the eleven tracks of “serious content” that precede it tend to undermine any suggestion of wit!
Stefanovich reminds me of Peter Schickele’s epithet about “holding a black belt in piano.” She approaches every track on the album with fearless dedication. Nevertheless, I would prefer listening to the compositions on this album individually, rather than undergoing a beginning-to-end journey!
No comments:
Post a Comment