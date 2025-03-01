SFCM Highlights: March, 2025

Last month saw a modest diversity of highlighted events at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music (SFCM) This month will be downright sparse, with only two events of note, one of which will be given two performances and both taking place during the same week. All three will begin at 7:30 p.m., and the following summaries will provide the necessary hyperlinks for the respective dates:
Tuesday, March 11: This month’s visiting artist for Chamber Music Tuesday will be violist Kim Kashkashian. There will be only two works on the program; and, presumably, she will perform with SFCM students for both of them. The first half of the program will be devoted entirely to Gabriel Fauré’s Opus 45, his second piano quartet composed in the key of G minor. The intermission will be followed by Antonín Dvořák’s Opus 97, his string quintet in E-flat major.
Playbill cover for the 1974 Broadway production of Candide (Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=7501091)
Friday, March 14, and Saturday, March 15: The next production to be presented by SFCM Opera began as a Broadway musical inspired by a novella by Voltaire, which composer Leonard Bernstein preferred to call a “comic operetta.” This was Candide, which opened at the Martin Beck Theatre on December 1, 1956, in a production directed by Tyrone Guthrie. The production will be directed by Frederic Wake-Walker, and SFCM Music Director Edwin Outwater will conduct.
No comments:
Post a Comment