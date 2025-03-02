Midori to Return to SFP with West Coast Premiere

Violinist Midori (from the SFP event page, photograph by Timothy Greenfield-Sanders)
In a little over a week’s time, violinist Midori will return to San Francisco to present her latest recital program for San Francisco Performances (SFP). Her accompanist for this concert will be pianist Özgür Aydin. The program will conclude with the West Coast Premiere performance of “Resonances in Sprit,” which was composed for her by the young Che Buford, who is also a violinist.
All of the preceding works on the program will be by familiar composers from the nineteenth and twentieth centuries. The program will begin with Johannes Brahms’ Opus 78, the first of his three violin sonatas (not counting the collaborative “F-A-E Sonata”) in the key of G major. This will be followed by Francis Poulenc’s only violin sonata (FP 119), which he composed in memory of the Spanish poet Federico Garcia Lorca. The remaining two works on the program will both be by Maurice Ravel. “Tzigane” was originally composed for violin and piano (but with the option of a luthéal attachment to evoke the sonorities of a cimbalom). “Kaddish,” on the other hand, was originally the first of the Two Hebrew Songs, setting an Aramaic text for the vocalist; but it was subsequently arranged for violin and piano by Lucien Garban.
As is usually the case for SFP events, this program will be performed in Herbst Theatre, beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 11. The entrance to Herbst Theatre is the main entrance to the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue, located on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. The venue is excellent for public transportation, since that corner has Muni bus stops for both north-south and east-west travel. Ticket prices are $85 (premium Orchestra and front and center Dress Circle), $75 (remainder of Orchestra, all Side Boxes, and center rear Dress Circle), and $65 (remaining Dress Circle and Balcony). They may be purchased through an SFP secure Web page.
