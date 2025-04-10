Ackamoor Returning to SF for World Premiere

Saxophonist Idris Ackamoor leading his combo (from the Web page for his performance at The Lab)
Some readers may recall that, at the beginning of this year Idris Ackamoor announced a touring schedule that would include for performances within the San Francisco city limits. Each of these were scheduled to take place at a different venue. This month the third of those performances will take place at The Lab.
The program was planned to support the world premiere of the double vinyl album Artistic Being. Ackamoor created original material for this album to celebrate the 50th anniversary of his Afrofuturist combo, The Pyramids. Those performers will be joined by guest artists Rhodessa Jones and Danny Glover. The performance of the music for Artistic Being was given its world premiere at The Lab last year.
This year that same venue will host a record release performance. This will take place on Saturday, April 19, beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets will be sold for $27 and may be purchased online through a Dice Web page. For those unfamiliar with the venue, The Lab is located in the Mission at 2948 16th Street. This is particularly convenient for those using public transportation, since it is a short walk to the corner of 16th Street and Mission Street. Busses stop at that corner for both north-south and east-west travel, and downstairs there is a station for the BART line running under Mission Street.
