Movie Music Arranged for Violin and Guitar

The latest OMNI on-Location video produced by the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts was released this morning on YouTube. The performance was a duo presented by the Desiderio brothers, Gennaro on violin and Aniello on guitar. They presented an arrangement (presumably their own) of the theme music that John Williams composed for Stephen Spielberg’s movie Schindler’s List.
Gennaro and Aniello Desiderio performing in the video discussed in this article
The film was made this past January 10. The site was the Residenza d’epoca “Palazzo Cusani” in Solopacca in the Province of Benevento, which is in the Italian Campania region to the northeast of Naples. The above screen shot suggests that the performance took place in the library of this dwelling.
Those familiar with the film will probably recognize the poignant connotations of Williams’ music. However, it would be fair to say that the Desiderio brothers were more interested in the interplay between theme and accompaniment than they were in those connotations. Williams could, of course, be very good at poignancy; but I found that I could appreciate this performance as “pure music” without being overtaken by the ways in which it had been composed to serve Spielberg’s intense narrative. Since the video lasts less than five minutes, viewers are likely to be drawn more to the music itself than to its service to Spielberg’s narrative.
