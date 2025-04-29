Scarfe to Accompany Pole Dancing at Monument

Pole dancers to be accompanied by pianist Ian Scarfe (right) and cellist Kendra Grittani
Next month pianist Ian Scarfe, Director of the Trinity Alps Chamber Music Festival, will return to Monument SF to present a program that will definitely be “something completely different.” He will be joined by cellist Kendra Grittani, but their performance will be a far cry from the usual chamber music recital. That is because their music will serve as accompaniment for pole dancers. Monument is an ideal venue for such an event, since the space has been used by both dancers and circus artists for training and performance.
Both musicians will give solo performances in addition to their duo work. Grittani will play Jessie Montgomery’s solo cello rhapsody. Scarfe will open the program with a prelude-fugue coupling in F-sharp major by Johann Sebastian Bach. Presumably, this will be from The Well-Tempered Clavier; but the advance material for this show did not identify which book! He will also play a selection of the etudes that Philip Glass composed and published in two volumes, but the specifics have not yet been finalized. The duo performances will include Clara Schumann’s Opus 22, a set of three Romanze, as well as arrangements of works by Gabriel Fauré (his familiar Opus 50 “Pavane”) and Amy Beach (the less familiar Opus 15 “Dreaming”). As of this writing, the pole dancers have not yet been identified.
Many readers probably know by now that the Monument event space is located in SoMa at 140 9th Street. This performance will begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 15. As in the past, ticketing is being managed by Groupmuse, which has created a Web page for reservations.
No comments:
Post a Comment