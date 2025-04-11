AVIE Records Releases Easter Album

Cover of the album being discussed (from its Amazon.com Web page)
Today AVIE Records released a new album anticipating the celebration of Easter. The first half of the album presents a performance of Johann Sebastian Bach’s BWV 249 Easter Oratorio. This will be followed by the BWV 243 Magnificat.
Local readers will probably be pleased to see that, on this recording, Nicholas McGegan is conducting the Orchestra and Chorus of Cantata Collective. The vocal soloists will be soprano Nola Richardson, countertenor Aryeh Nussbaum Cohen, tenor Thomas Cooley, and baritone Harrison Hintzsche. All recording took place at the First Congregational Church of Berkeley a little over a year ago during March 18–21.
It is also worth nothing that McGegan wrote an accompanying essay for the booklet included with the compact disc release. This should all be of interest to Bay Area readers. Those not familiar with his past performances should take the time to get to experience his approach to the sacred music composed by Bach.
