Henryk Górecki’s String Quartet Music

Cover of the album being discussed (from its Amazon.com Web page)
Early this month Chandos released a two-CD album of the complete works for string quartet composed by Henryk Górecki performed by the Silesian Quartet. Coincidentally, when Canadian pianist Jan Lisiecki gave his latest San Francisco Performances recital towards the end of last month, the program he prepared consisting entirely of preludes included two by Górecki, the first and last in his Opus 1. All of the quartet pieces were composed much later in his career, and are decidedly different.
Most important is that a string quartet offers a much wider palette of sonorities. In many ways, Górecki expresses himself more through those sonorities than through thematic interplay. This is not to say that he avoids themes; and, like Béla Bartók, he took great interest in folksongs, particularly those from Kurpie, a region northwest of Warsaw. Indeed, many of the “voices” in his quartet compositions tend to evoke the spirit of how those songs were sung.
This makes for a significant departure in quartet rhetoric, even from the folk-inspired passages in the Bartók quartets. Górecki can also command a rhetoric of stillness, which may have been inspired by Bartók’s “night music” but takes it to an even darker setting. Nevertheless, there is considerable rhetorical breadth as the attentive listener navigates through each of the three quartets. Having enjoyed Górecki’s piano music in a recital, I would be only too happy to listen to a recital by a string quartet that has taken him into their repertoire.
