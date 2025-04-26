Noe Music to Conclude Season with Catalyst

Catalyst Quartet members Karlos Rodriguez, Paul Laraia, Abi Fayette, and Karla Donehew Perez (from the quartet’s biography Web page)
Unless my archives deceive me, the last time I encountered the Catalyst Quartet of violinists Karla Donehew Perez and Abi Fayette (alternating in leading from first chair), violist Paul Laraia, and cellist Karlos Rodriguez was at the 2023 PIVOT Festival presented by San Francisco Performances. At the beginning of this month, they will return to San Francisco to perform the final concert in the current Noe Music season. The program they have prepared will revisit Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s Opus 10 quintet in F-sharp minor for clarinet and strings and will introduce “Gumboots” by David Bruce, which they describe as “inventive and riotous.”
As usual, the performance will take place at 4 p.m. on a Sunday, May 4. The venue will be the Noe Valley Ministry, located at 1021 Sanchez Street, between 23rd Street and Elizabeth Street. Open seating tickets may be purchased with prices of $45 for general admission and $15 for students. As in the past, there will be a limited number of reserved seats in the first few rows, which will be sold for $60. (Each price also has a modest handling fee.) All available tickets may be purchased through a single Web page.
