Jonathan Salzedo Returning to Noontime Concerts

Karen Bentley Pollick and Jonathan Salzedo (from the Noontime Concerts Web page for their coming recital)
I came to know the work of harpsichordist Jonathan Salzedo through his performances as a member of the Albany Consort. However, it seems that I have not accounted for one of their events since their visit to Old St. Mary’s Cathedral to give a Noontime Concerts™ recital in February of 2023. Therefore, I am happy to report that Salzedo will present his next Noontime Concerts™ program one week from this coming Tuesday. This will be a duo recital with violinist Karen Bentley Pollick, which will interleave music from the eighteenth century with three contemporary offerings by two composers.
The program will begin with Johann Sebastian Bach’s BWV 1018 sonata in F minor for violin and harpsichord. The other eighteenth-century selection will be a solo harpsichord performance of a keyboard setting of music for Psalm 140 by Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck. This will be coupled with a contemporary composition for solo violin by Charles Mason entitled “Bach Scratch.” Mason will also conclude the program with his duo “Go Dog Go.” The other living composer will be Ludmila Yurina, whose solo violin composition “Duma” will be performed after the Bach sonata.
Like all events in the Noontime Concerts series, the performance will take place in the sanctuary of Old Saint Mary’s beginning at 12:30 p.m. on a Tuesday, February 15. The cathedral is located at 660 California Street, on the northeast corner of Grant Street. There is no charge for admission, but this concert series relies heavily on donations to continue offering its weekly programs.
No comments:
Post a Comment