SFS 2025–26: Returning Conductors

Herbert Blomstedt taking a bow from the podium of the Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra (photograph by Amrei-Marie, licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International license)
It has taken more than a little time, but this morning I can continue examining the works that will be performed by the San Francisco Symphony (SFS) for the Orchestral Series of the 2025–26 season. As readers can probably guess, there is some overlap with the programs listed in the first article, which accounted for performances of “Works by Living Composers.” Today I wish to examine the list of “Returning Conductors” in the Orchestral Series. Four of those conductors were involved with those “Works by Living Composers” programs. It is worth singling them out as follows:
- September 18–20: James Gaffigan
- October 3–5: Gustavo Gimeno
- May 22–24: Cristian Măcelaru
- June 25–27: Stéphane Denève
The remaining returning conductors will be listed in alphabetical order as follows:
- Harry Bicket: February 5–7
- Herbert Blomstedt: May 15–17
- Karina Canellakis: November 6–8
- Edward Gardner: January 15–17
- Jane Glover: December 5–6
- Manfred Honeck: February 26 and 27 and March 1
- Philippe Jordan: March 26–28
- Bernard Labadie: April 9–11
- Andrés Orozco-Estrada: March 20–22
- Donald Runnicles: September 26–28
- Dima Slobodeniouk: May 8–9
- Jaap van Zweden: January 29–31 and February 19–21
- Simone Young: April 17–19
Many (most?) readers probably know that Blomstedt is the SFS Conductor Laureate, having previously served as Music Director from 1985 to 1995 (meaning that he left shortly before my wife and I made our move from Singapore to Palo Alto). My account of his last visit to SFS appeared on this site this past January 30; and, as usual, I could not have been more satisfied with the performance. He will not be returning until May of next year, when his entire program will be devoted to Gustav Mahler’s ninth symphony. I am already looking forward to the occasion!
I am also glad to see Runnicles’ return, having enjoyed him during his tenure with the San Francisco Opera. He has been keeping busy following his departure and is now Chief Conductor Designate of the Dresden Philharmonic, Music Director of Deutsche Oper Berlin, and Principal Guest Conductor of the Sydney Symphony Orchestra. He will also be performing Mahler during his SFS visit, accounting for “the other end of the time-line” with the first symphony. In this case, however, early Mahler will be coupled with one of the early efforts of Alban Berg. His Seven Early Songs set was composed when he was still studying under Arnold Schoenberg.
It should go without saying that all of these performances will take place in Davies Symphony Hall, which is located at 201 Van Ness Avenue and fills an entire city block. The other boundaries are Grove Street (north), Hayes Street (south), and Franklin Street (west). The main entrance (which is also the entrance to the Box Office) is on Grove Street, roughly halfway down the block. Tickets will go on sale on July 19, after which they should be available for purchase online, by calling 415-503-5351, or by visiting the Box Office in the Davies lobby.
