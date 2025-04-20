SFS: Update to Next Month’s Guerrero Program

Conductor Giancarlo Guerrero (from the Web page providing details for the SFS concert he will conduct)
Last summer, when I wrote my article about the conductors that would visit the podium of the San Francisco Symphony (SFS) during the current season, I was interested enough in Giancarlo Guerrero that I included his photograph! That program was given the title Talent & Phoenix, which was also the title of a work that Gabriel Kahane composed on an SFS commission that had been scheduled for performance under Guerrero’s baton. (This struck me as important enough that I included a photograph of Guerrero in my article!)
Sadly, the performance of this work has been postponed to a future date not yet announced. The good news, however, is that the program will still begin with the first SFS performance of Kaija Saariaho’s “Asteroid 4179: Toutatis.” The second half of the program will still present Ottorino Respighi’s “Fountains of Rome,” which will now be coupled with “Pines of Rome.” (Those familiar with the latter will know that it will bring the entire program to a roaring conclusion!) In the first half of the program, Saariaho’s composition will be followed by the 1947 version of the music that Igor Stravinsky composed for Michel Fokine’s one-act ballet in four “tableaux,” “Petrushka.”
As most readers probably already know, this performance will take place in Davies Symphony Hall. The address is 201 Van Ness Avenue; but it occupies the entire block with Van Ness to the west, Franklin Street to the east, Hayes Street to the south, and Grove Street to the north. The entrance is on the Grove Street side, which is also where tickets may be purchased at the Box Office. Tickets are currently available at prices from $49 in the Second Tier to $149 in the Orchestra and Boxes. (Tickets for the Terrace areas behind the stage are not currently available for this event.) A Web page has been created for online purchases. Tickets may also be purchased by calling the SFS Box Office at 415-864-6000.
