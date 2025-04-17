Two “Stars” for Final SFCO Program

Violinist Pearl de la Mott and composer Nathaniel Heyder (photographs courtesy of SFCO)
Readers that recall the announcement of the 2024–25 MainStage Season of the San Francisco Chamber Orchestra (SFCO) towards the end of last summer may probably know that the season will conclude one week from today. The title of the program is Rising Stars, and it has a double meaning. In “order of appearance,” the first of the two stars will be composer Nathaniel Heyder. “Phases of Ruin” is the product of an SFCO Commission, enabled with support from both the National Endowment for the Arts and the Emerging Black Composers Project. The second star will be violist Pearl de la Mott, who won last year’s Klein Competition. She will be the soloist in a performance of Béla Bartók’s viola concerto. The program will begin with Felix Mendelssohn’s Opus 26 concert overture, “The Hebrides.”
The San Francisco performance of this program will take place one week and one day after today, beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 25. The venue will be the Taube Atrium Theater, which is located on the fourth (top) floor of the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue. There will be no charge for admission, but reservations are recommended. Seating may be reserved on the Eventbrite Web page for this concert.
No comments:
Post a Comment