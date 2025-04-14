Mivos Quartet to Visit San Francisco State

The members of the Mivos Quartet (courtesy of San Francisco State University)
It has been about a year since I last wrote about an event taking place at San Francisco State University. Sadly, today’s announcement is a last-minute one. This will be the latest event presented by the Morrison Chamber Music Center, supported by the College of Liberal & Creative Arts. The recitalists will be the Mivos Quartet, whose members are violinists Olivia De Prato and Maya Bennardo, Victor Lowrie Tafoya on viola, and cellist Tyler J. Borden.
This ensemble was formed in 2008 with the mission of performing works of contemporary composers and presenting diverse new music to international audiences. As a result, all the works to be presented were composed since the beginning of the current century as follows:
- Ingrid Laubrock: Ashes (2022)
- Henry Threadgill: Sixfivetwo (2018)
- Ambrose Akinmusire: May Our Centers Hold (2023)
- George Lewis: Playing with Seeds (String Quartet 2.5) (2017)
The performance will take place at Knuth Hall, which is in the Creative Arts Building on the SFSU campus, north of Holloway Avenue and to the west of 19th Avenue (which is accessible to public transportation). There will be no charge for admission. However, tickets are recommended, and a Web page has been created for acquiring them.
