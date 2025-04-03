Ana Vidović Coming to Herbst Next Week

Ana Vidović with her guitar (courtesy of the Omni Foundation)
Some readers may recall that Croatian guitarist Ana Vidović made her last visit to San Francisco a little less than a year ago as a recitalist for the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts. At the end of next week, she will return to give her next Omni recital. However, while last year’s performance took place in St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, this year she will visit Herbst Theatre.
This time there will be more emphasis on Hispanic composers. The second half of the program will feature two works by the Spanish composer Federico Moreno Torroba, his 1924 Sonatina and the three-movement Suite castellana, composed in 1926. These two selections will be separated by Joaquín Turina Opus 61, a three-movement sonata. That emphasis on the sonata will be reinforced by arrangements of four of the single-movement keyboard sonatas by Domenico Scarlatti: K. 213 in D minor, K. 1 in D minor, K. 27 in B minor, and K. 239 in F minor.
The first half of the program will be devoted almost entirely to Johann Sebastian Bach. Vidović will begin with the BWV 1006 E major partita for solo violin. The transcription was prepared by fellow Croatian Valter Dešpalj (who happens to be a cellist). This will be followed by the better-known arrangement by Andres Segovia of the Chaconne movement that concludes Johann Sebastian Bach’s BWV 1004 solo violin partita in D minor. The first half will then conclude with the “Sonatina Meridional” by Mexican composer Manuel Ponce.
This performance will begin, as usual, at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 12. Also as usual, the venue is located at 401 Van Ness Avenue, on the southwest corner of McAllister Street and directly across Van Ness from City Hall. City Box Office has created a Web page for online ticket purchases. Tickets for the Boxes and Orchestra range between $60 and $70. The remaining tickets are in the Dress Circle and the Balcony, with prices between $50 and $70.
No comments:
Post a Comment