Aminikia’s Multimedia Project Returning

Sahba Aminikia leading members of the cast of The Language of the Birds in last year’s performance (photograph by Yulissa Serrato, courtesy of John Hill)
Some readers may recall that, a little less than a year ago, Sahba Aminikia concluded his tenure as composer-in-residence at the 836M Gallery with a multimedia adaptation of The Language of the Birds, an epic poem by the twelfth-century mystic Attar of Nishapur. This production will revived in a concert version at the beginning of next month. The “original cast” will return for this performance. This will include Zara Houshmand, who prepared the libretto, The Living Earth Show duo of guitarist Travis Andrews with Andy Meyerson on percussion, multi-instrumentalist David Coulter and Aminikia at the piano, and vocal performances by soloist Marjan Vahdat and singers from the San Francisco Girl’s Chorus led by Valérie Sainte-Agathe.
This revival will be given one performance on Friday, May 2, beginning at 4:45 p.m. and lasting for about an hour and 45 minutes. Half an hour prior to the performance, there will be a discussion among Aminikia, Houshmand, and Sainte-Agathe. Both the performance and the discussion will take place in the Golden Gate Park Bandshell at 75 Hagiwara Tea Garden Drive. There will be neither charge for admission nor reservations. “Showing up” will be all that is necessary!
No comments:
Post a Comment