James Mahone to Bring Quartet to Chez Hanny

James Mahone with his saxophone (photograph © Sharon Garner, from the GALLERY Web page on Mahone’s Web site)
Some readers may recall that, at the beginning of this past February, Bird & Becket Books and Records hosted a jazz quintet led by trumpeter Ian Carey, sharing the front line with saxophonists James Mahone and Kasey Knudsen. At the end of this month, Mahone will lead a quartet of his own for the next house concert to be presented by Jazz Chez Hanny. His rhythm section will consist of pianist Grant Levin, Brian Juarez on bass, and drummer Sylvia Cuenca. Juarez is the only musician who has not previously performed at Chez Hanny.
Regular readers probably known by now that these events begin at 4 p.m. on a Sunday afternoon. This one will take place on April 27. The “house” for this house concert is located at 1300 Silver Avenue. This is best reached by public transportation by taking the Muni 44 bus going east from Glen Park Station. For those thinking of driving, parking tends to be available on Silver Avenue, Silliman Street, one block south of Silver, and Holyoke Street, which connects Silver and Silliman.
