New Performance Traditions in SF: May, 2025

It appears that I have not had an opportunity to write about New Performance Traditions (NPT) since the preview piece I wrote for Ghost Quartet this past November. One reason may be that the organization is based in Oakland; and (primarily for the sake of daily sanity) I have made it a point to limit myself to events within the San Francisco city limits. The good news is that there will be two such new NPT events taking place within a week of each other at the beginning of next month, the first of which will be given four performances. Both of them will be staged events, rather than concerts or recitals. Specifics are as follows:
Poster design for Wheel (from the Web page for purchasing tickets)
Thursday, May 1, and Friday, May 2, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, May 3, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday May 4, 2 p.m., Z Space: The Margaret Jenkins Dance Company will present a full-length production entitled Wheel, described as a “visceral fusion of motion, sound, and story.” Motion will be accounted for by Jenkins’ choreography executed by the members of her company. Sound will be provided by the duo of Paul Dresher and Joel Davel, both of whom usually work with a diversity of invented instruments. The story will be presented by poet Michael Palmer, delivering his own texts. Z Space is located in NEMIZ (the North East Mission Industrial Zone) at 450 Florida Street. A single Web page has been created for purchasing tickets for all five performances.
Thursday, May 8, 6:45 p.m., Roar Shack: Once again, The Living Earth Show duo of guitarist Travis Andrews and drummer Andy Meyerson will return to its “home base,” sharing the space with the dancers of Robert Dekkers’ Post:ballet. The title of the program will be Post:Post:ballet. Performers will include Post:ballet Associate Artistic Director Moscelyne ParkeHarrison, pianist Riley Nicholson, cellist Doug Machiz, and dancer Mia J. Chong. Video will be provided by Benjamin Tarquin. The venue is located in SoMa at 34 Seventh Street. The entry is through a secret side door on Odd Fellows Way, which is called Stevenson Street on the other side of Seventh. Tickets are available for pay-what-you-can donation through an Eventbrite Web page; and, as of this writing, that Web page claims that only a few remain!
No comments:
Post a Comment