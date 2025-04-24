Kathy Holly to Lead Vocal Gig at Cadillac

Kathy Holly on the cover of her Roundtrip album (from the Amazon.com Web page for this recording)
This is definitely a “last minute” article; but it was only yesterday that I received word that the next Concerts at the Cadillac offering will be taking place tomorrow! This will be a program of cabaret songs, show tunes, standards, solo, and duets featuring vocalist Kathy Holly. Accompaniment will be provided by pianist John Steiner, Sandy Bailey alternating between bass and ukulele (not the usual diversity), and drummer Bob Blankenship. Holly will also feature a guest artist, singer and songwriter Tom Stafford.
As usual, this show will begin at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 25. The Cadillac Hotel is located at 380 Eddy Street, on the northeast corner of Leavenworth Street. The lobby features the Patricia Walkup Memorial Piano, which will be Steiner’s instrument. It is a meticulously restored 1884 Model D Steinway concert grand, whose original soundboard is still intact. All Concerts at the Cadillac events are presented without charge. The purpose of the series is to provide high-quality music to the residents of the hotel and the Tenderloin District; but all are invited to visit the venue that calls itself “The House of Welcome Since 1907.”
