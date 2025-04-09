Roar Shack to Present Honey Mahogany

Honey Mahogany (from the Eventbrite Web page for this production)
The next performance be presented at The Roar Shack by The Living Earth Show duo of guitarist Travis Andrews and drummer Andy Meyerson with be a night of music created by Honey Mahogany and “her chosen family of collaborators.” The title of the program is Black Thursday; and according to the Eventbrite Web page, Mahogany is “a multi-hyphenate San Francisco legend who has worked in drag, music, and political organizing as a force for queer and trans voices in the Bay Area and beyond.” Mahogany will be joined by local drag and music legends Dulce De Leche, Militia Towers, and Lambert Moss. Living Earth will provide the music, performing with Van Jackson-Weaver on bass.
Admission to this event will be by donation. The Eventbrite Web page allows for “Pay What You Can” purchase with a recommended rate between $1 and $100. The venue is located in SoMa at 34 Seventh Street. The entry is through a secret side door on Odd Fellows Way, which is called Stevenson Street on the other side of Seventh. Doors will open at 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, April 17. The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. and last for one hour, followed by a one-hour “Postshow hang.”
