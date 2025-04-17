SFCM Highlights: May, 2025

The academic year at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music (SFCM) comes to a conclusion around the middle of next month. As a result, there will be only five highlighted events for May, the last being an Opera performance on May 9 (the second of two performances of the same program). As always, the following summaries will include hyperlinks for the respective dates, which may be visited for further information and ticket purchases.
Thursday, May 1, 7:30 p.m.: RJAM (Roots, Jazz, and American Music) will conclude the academic year with a Big Band concert. Jazz bassist Rufus Reid will return to SFCM to lead the performance. As might be expected, the program will celebrate his original compositions for large jazz ensembles.
Conductor Edwin Outwater rehearsing the SFCM Orchestra
Saturday, May 3, 7:30 p.m.: Conductor Edwin Outwater will lead the final performance of the season by the SFCM Orchestra. The soloist will be Samuel Liang, winner of the SFCM Guitar Concerto Competition. He will join the ensemble to present Joaquín Rodrigo’s “Fantasia para un gentilhombre,” which will be the only work on the first half of the program. The second half will be devoted entirely to Gustav Mahler’s sixth symphony, to which the composer assigned the label “Tragic.”
Tuesday, May 6, 7:30 p.m.: This academic year marked the first Honors Ensemble competition for chamber music performances; and the final details for this performance are not yet available.
Thursday, May 8, and Friday, May 9, 7:30 p.m.: The season will conclude with two performances by the SFCM Chamber Opera. The program will be a double bill of two one-act operas. The more recent of these will be “Anon,” composed by Errollyn Wallen. The narrative involves the intersection of Identity, anonymity, and the human condition. This will be followed by “Riders to the Sea” by the twentieth-century composer Ralph Vaughan Williams with a libretto based on the play of the same title by John Millington Synge. The production will be directed by Heather Mathews and Sergei Khalikulov. Dana Sadava and Curt Pajer will share conducting on those two dates of the performance.
