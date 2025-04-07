Omni Releases New Video of Julia Trintschuk

Julia Trintschuk singing while accompanying herself on her guitar (screen shot from the video being discussed)
Early this afternoon I learned of the latest video to be uploaded to YouTube by the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts. The title of the video is Julia Trintschuk | Una Palabra. “Una Palabra” is the title of a song by Carlos Varela, which dwells on love, loss, and the power of silence. The lyrics are included on the YouTube Web page with each of the lines in Spanish coupled with an English translation. The guitar accompaniment was arranged by Joaquin Clerch. The video was captured during a performance presented by Omni this past February 18th. The experience is “short and sweet;” but there is no shortage of nuance packed into the expressiveness of the performance. The duration may be only four minutes, but I found it time well spent!
