California Bach Society: Concluding the Season

Detail for the 1529 (or later) portrait of Martin Luther by Lucas Cranach the Elder (public domain, from the Wikimedia Commons Web page)
The final concert of the 2024–2025 season of the California Bach Society will take place at the beginning of next month. The ensemble will be led by Interim Artistic Director Magen Solomon. The title of the program is Brilliant Bach: Borrowings and Transformations.
As many readers can probably guess, the “primary source” for borrowing is Martin Luther. Bach appropriated one of his hymns for the BWV 226 double-choir motet Der Geist hilft unser Schwachheit auf (the Spirit gives aid to our weakness). Those with a rich appreciation of Bach will probably enjoy the BWV 236 Mass setting in G major, since each of its six movements is based on themes from earlier cantatas. The program will conclude with one of the best-known of the cantatas, BWV 4, Christ lag in Todes Banden (Christ lay in death’s bonds).
The San Francisco performance of this program will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 2. The venue will be the St. Gregory of Nyssa Episcopal Church, which is located near Potrero Hill at 500 De Haro Street. Individual tickets are available for general admission at $40 with discounted rates for seniors and students. A Web page has been created for such tickets. Doors will open at 7 p.m.
No comments:
Post a Comment