The Bleeding Edge: 4/15/2025

Things are picking up on the Bleeding Edge again this week. However, all of the activity (all of which will be unabashedly secular) will take place over Easter Weekend. These will include the performance by the Earhart Trio at the Center for New Music on Good Friday, followed by Idris Ackamoor and The Pyramids at The Lab on Saturday. All of the other weekend events will be at venues familiar to regular readers as follows:
Friday, April 18, Medicine for Nightmares, 7 p.m.: This week’s Other Dimensions in Sound program will performed by B-Side Galaxy, which, presumably, will be a solo by guitarist Sean Yarbrough. As always, the venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. There is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
Saxophonist Kasey Knudsen (from the Bird & Beckett Web page for this week’s performance)
Friday, April 18, 8:30 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books and Records: rob reich (that seems to be the way he wants to spell it now) will play both accordion and piano. He will lead a quintet with clarinetist Ben Goldberg and Kasey Knudsen on alto saxophone on the front line. Rhythm will be provided by Daniel Fabricant on bass and drummer Eric Garland. The venue is located at 653 Chenery Street, a short walk from the Glen Park station that serves both BART and Muni. The price of admission has not yet been announced, but it is usually a cover charge of $25. Given the limited space of the venue, reservations are necessary and can be made by calling 415-586-3733. The phone will be answered during regular store hours, which are between noon and 6 p.m. on Tuesday through Sunday.
Friday, April 18, 8:30 p.m., The Lab: The Lab will present “a night of subterranean, surrealist hip hop” in collaboration with SMARTBOMB. This is the duo of Fatboi Sharif, known (at least by himself) as “the Garden State Gargoyle of elaborate literature,” and producer Icky Reels. The evening will begin with a live set by Mars Kumari and a DJ set by Squadda B. For those unfamiliar with the venue, The Lab is located in the Mission at 2948 16th Street. This is particularly convenient for those using public transportation, since it is a short walk to the corner of 16th Street and Mission Street. Busses stop at that corner for both north-south and east-west travel, and downstairs there is a station for the BART line running under Mission Street.
Sunday, April 20, 1:30 p.m., Prelinger Library: This will be the next installment in the three-hour gigs presented by Thom Blum at this venue. The performance will be by Resonant Margin, the trio of Blum performing with Katt Atchley and greensatan. Playing will continue through 4 p.m. The library is located on the second floor of 301 8th Street, and admission is by getting attention through a callbox with a “Library” button available.
