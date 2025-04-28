The Bleeding Edge: 4/28/2025

All of this week’s events are new ones. Furthermore, two of them will take place at a venue not previously reported. Since there are only four events to take into account, the week will be relatively quiet; but the new venue may attract some attention. Details are as follows:
Tuesday, April 29, 7 p.m., Make-Out Room: Once again, this month’s Jazz at the Make-Out Room will be divided between two sets. The opening set will be the trio of saxophonist Jon Raskin, Darren Johnston on trumpet, and drummer Jon Bafus. This group will be visiting from Sacramento. The second set will be an album release performance presented by the Karl Evangelista Quintet. This combo has a front line of two saxophonists, Francis Wong and David Boyce. Evangelista will lead from his guitar, providing rhythm with his wife Rei Scampavia on both keyboards and electronics and drummer Jordan Glenn. As regular readers probably know by now, the Make-Out Room is located in the Mission at 3225 22nd Street. Doors will open at 6 p.m. There is no cover charge, so donations will be accepted and appreciated.
Friday, May 2, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares: This week’s installment of Other Dimensions in Sound, curated by reed player David Boyce, will present a quartet that calls itself Low Grade Infection. This is a quartet led by two guitarists, Ron Kukan and Duane Andrews. Rhythm is provided by Matt Simon on bass and drummer Carl Goldberg. As most readers probably know by now, this venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. As always, there is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
Friday, May 2, 7:30 p.m., Monkeybrains: Monkeybrains is an Internet service provider, whose office building apparently has a space for live performances. The first of these performances will be by the Moe! Staiano Ensemble presenting a program entitled Music for Eight Guitars. The contributing guitarists will be Lorrenzo Arreguin, Alee Karim, Jay Korber, Josh Pollock, David James, Robin Walsh, Drew Wheeler, and Bill Wolter. Rhythm will be provided by two drummers, Jordan Glenn and Scott Siler, along with Elijah Pontecorvo on bass. This is another venue located in the Mission, this time at 933 Treat Avenue.
Francis Wong with his saxophone (from the BayImproviser Web page for Wong Wei’s Legacy)
Sunday, May 4, 3 p.m., Monkeybrains: Artistic Director Francis Wong will explore three generations of his family through a new interdisciplinary work he created entitled Wong Wei’s Legacy. The performance will include dance by Lynn Huang, who will also provide spoken word commentary. Further commentary will be delivered by William Roper along with his performance on tuba. Wong will lead with his saxophone, and percussion will be performed by Deszon X. Claiborne. The performance will last for about 90 minutes, taking place again 933 Treat Avenue.
