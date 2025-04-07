SFB to Revive Two Ballets from Last Season

Misa Kuranaga and Joseph Walsh performing the title roles of Frederick Ashton’s “Marguerite and Armand” (© Reneff-Olson Productions)
This month San Francisco Ballet (SFB) will alternate its performances of the Hans van Manen program with a double bill program of two works from last season. The first of these is Annabelle Lopez Ochoa’s ballet “Broken Wings,” a study in the life of Frida Kahlo, whose performance requires two corps de ballet, one of skeletons and the other of “Male Fridas.” The other is Frederic Ashton’s “Marguerite and Armand,” a distillation of La Traviata into a single act of choreography set to the music of Franz Liszt.
This program will alternate with the van Manen program on the following dates and times:
- Tuesday, April 8, 7:30 p.m.
- Thursday, April 10, 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, April 12, 2 p.m.
- Saturday, April 12, 8 p.m.
- Sunday, April 13, 2 p.m.
- Wednesday, April 16, 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, April 18, 8 p.m.
All performances will take place in the War Memorial Opera House, which is on the northwest corner of Van Ness Avenue and Grove Street (across Grove from Davies Symphony Hall). A single Web page has been created for purchasing tickets for all of the above dates and times. Tickets may also be purchased at the Box Office in the outer lobby of the Opera House or by calling 415-865-2000. The Box Office is open for ticket sales Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
