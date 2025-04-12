Kronos to Present Tenth Festival in Two Weeks

The annual music festival presented by the Kronos Quartet will begin much earlier than it did last year. Leader David Harrington on first violin and cellist Paul Wiancko will by joined by two new members, Gabriela Díaz on second violin and violist Ayane Kozasa. This will be the first Festival to take place under the leadership of Ann-Marie Daniels, the new Managing Director of the Kronos Performing Arts Association.
Poster design for this year’s festival
Once again, there will be three concert performances taking place at the SFJAZZ Center. The title for this season will be Good Medicine, and the programs will include five world premieres. There will also be arrangements by Jacob Garchik of Nina Simone’s delivery of the song “For All We Know” by J. Fred Coots and Sun Ra’s “Outer Spaceways, Inc.” The recitals will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 25, and Saturday, April 26, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 27. In addition, during the Festival Ellen Reid’s free SOUNDWALK installation will return to Golden Gate Park.
Ticketing will again be handled by the SFJAZZ Center on a performance-by-performance basis. There will be reserved seating for all three of the evening concerts with prices ranging from $20 to $65. Tickets may also be purchased by calling 866-920-5299 or by visiting the Box Office on the ground floor of the SFJAZZ Center. The SFJAZZ Center is located at 201 Franklin Street, on the northwest corner of Fell Street.
No comments:
Post a Comment